Coroner identifies 15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson

We know the victim was a 15-year-old sophomore at TL Hanna High School. His name is Evan Kinley and just started school last week.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that crews responded Monday afternoon after a tree hit a 15-year-old in Anderson County.

The Coroner’s Office said the incident happened along Arnold Drive near Kings Road at around 5:00 p.m. during Monday’s severe storms.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim stopped at his grandparent’s house during the storm and was at the entrance to the garage when a large tree reportedly uprooted, fell and landed on him.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 15-year-old Evan Kinley from Anderson. They added that he was a sophomore at TL Hanna High School.

Following the incident, Anderson School District 5 sent out the following message to the entire district.

“Anderson Five Family, It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Brenda Kelley

The Coroner’s Office ruled Kinley’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe weather.

Officials didn’t release any other information. We will update this story as officials release new details.

MORE COVERAGE: Thousands without power, trees down across the Carolinas as storms continue

