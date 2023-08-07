Committee votes to recommend plan for outdoor entertainment venue at Eastland Yards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of heated debate, a Charlotte city committee has voted to recommend what it believes should go on nearly 30 acres of land at Eastland Yards.

City leaders on the Jobs and Economic Development Committee heard the latest updates on the two main proposals for the site Monday night before voting to recommend the QC East plan.

The QC East proposal is made up of an $83 million entertainment district, which includes a soccer academy, an esports venue and an outdoor amphitheater called “The Hub.”

The recommendation comes more than a decade after the Eastland Mall closed down in 2010, and after years of debate over what should go at the site.

Leaders chose to recommend QC East over plans for an indoor sports facility.

Developer Tim Sittema said he evaluated the proposals regarding three main components: probability of success, timing of project completion and beverage options.

“As I evaluate, independently, without a dog in the fight, I go through and evaluate on those three principals,” Sittema said. “The QC East proposal, I think, has a higher probability of success.”

The proposal will now head to the full City Council, where it will be voted on again on Aug. 28.

