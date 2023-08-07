Committee to hear latest plans for Eastland Yards proposals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For months now, there has been a heated debate about what should go on nearly 30 acres of land at Eastland Yards.

Everyone who has a stake in it, seems to want something different. Tonight, Charlotte city leaders on the Jobs and Economic Development Committee will hear an update on plans for the two proposals.

Eastland Yards has sat empty since the mall closed in 2010.

Now, more than a decade later, city leaders have narrowed future plans down to two options for the site.

Regardless of which option is chosen, leaders are targeting plans related to sports and recreation.

Option A is “QC at Eastland Yards,” which is an outdoor concert venue. Option B calls for an indoor sports facility.

Neighborhood group CharlotteEAST said the indoor sports proposal covers its top priorities.

The Jobs and Economic Committee is expected to vote on a favorite Monday night before the full city council does so at a later date.

