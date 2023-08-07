PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD cruiser involved in north Charlotte crash

The crash happened on Sunset Road near Beatties Ford Road early Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) vehicle was involved in a crash in north Charlotte on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Sunset Road near Beatties Ford Road.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt in the incident.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

View real-time traffic maps here.

