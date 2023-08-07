CMPD cruiser involved in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) vehicle was involved in a crash in north Charlotte on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Sunset Road near Beatties Ford Road.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt in the incident.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

