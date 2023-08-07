PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD Animal Care & Control launching new training partnership for adopted dogs

Staff hope the new program will lead to more adoptions and fewer returns.
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new training program is aiming to help with the overpopulation problems Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is facing.

The shelter has been at full capacity for months with staff desperate for adopters and fosters. Recently, staff has had to turn to euthanasia due to overpopulation.

[Read: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is full again]

Dog adopters will now have access to GoodPup, a one-on-one positive reinforcement training service done through video chat.

“We’ve reached a tipping point where our intake rate is the highest in over five years, and we’re already at full capacity and urgently need a solution - that’s where we strongly believe GoodPup can help,” said Melissa Knicely, the Communications & Outreach Manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control. “We don’t expect the new program to fully alleviate all of our issues and concerns, but reducing return rates through accessible, personalized training - that’s completely free to the new pet parents - will certainly be a step in the right direction. It’s free virtual training available from the comforts of home and we anticipate it will lead to more adoptions, and equally as important, will ensure dogs will more easily adjust to their new homes and parents.”

Each Advantage Program pet parent participant receives weekly one-on-one training over video chat from a certified trainer, access to 24/7 chat with GoodPup’s training and veterinary team, and interactive educational material.

“Many shelters, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg, are experiencing both an increase in animal intake and a decrease in adoptions, which is leading to over-capacity, and this problem is only intensified when previously adopted dogs are returned,” said Micah Adler, co-founder and general manager of GoodPup. “By providing access to free training immediately following adoption, we can significantly increase the probability of a positive outcome.”

For more information about GoodPup, visit goodpup.com

To learn more about fostering or adopting a pet, visit the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Cissy Lee Collins has been missing for several days.
Missing pregnant woman from Gastonia has been found
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Recent storms leave at least 6,000 customers without power
A fatal crash was reported overnight at Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.
Police: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash

Latest News

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday in south Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly crash in south Charlotte
The district’s new schedule has two weeklong breaks called “intercession weeks.”
Chester County students head back to school on new modified schedule
A Wadesboro police officer was spotted mowing an elderly citizen's yard last week.
‘Caught in the act!’: Picture captures Wadesboro officer mowing elderly citizen’s yard
After four Chester County schools were added to the state's low-performing list in 2020, three...
Chester County schools showing improvement in test scores
A CMPD cruiser was involved in a crash on Sunset Road in north Charlotte on Monday morning.
CMPD cruiser involved in north Charlotte crash