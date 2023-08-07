CMPD Animal Care & Control launching new training partnership for adopted dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new training program is aiming to help with the overpopulation problems Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is facing.

The shelter has been at full capacity for months with staff desperate for adopters and fosters. Recently, staff has had to turn to euthanasia due to overpopulation.

Dog adopters will now have access to GoodPup, a one-on-one positive reinforcement training service done through video chat.

“We’ve reached a tipping point where our intake rate is the highest in over five years, and we’re already at full capacity and urgently need a solution - that’s where we strongly believe GoodPup can help,” said Melissa Knicely, the Communications & Outreach Manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control. “We don’t expect the new program to fully alleviate all of our issues and concerns, but reducing return rates through accessible, personalized training - that’s completely free to the new pet parents - will certainly be a step in the right direction. It’s free virtual training available from the comforts of home and we anticipate it will lead to more adoptions, and equally as important, will ensure dogs will more easily adjust to their new homes and parents.”

Each Advantage Program pet parent participant receives weekly one-on-one training over video chat from a certified trainer, access to 24/7 chat with GoodPup’s training and veterinary team, and interactive educational material.

“Many shelters, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg, are experiencing both an increase in animal intake and a decrease in adoptions, which is leading to over-capacity, and this problem is only intensified when previously adopted dogs are returned,” said Micah Adler, co-founder and general manager of GoodPup. “By providing access to free training immediately following adoption, we can significantly increase the probability of a positive outcome.”

For more information about GoodPup, visit goodpup.com

To learn more about fostering or adopting a pet, visit the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control website.

