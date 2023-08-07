Cleveland County woman left speechless with $100,000 Powerball win

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kings Mountain woman who said she briefly gave up playing Powerball ended up winning a $100,000 prize.

“I really had decided I was going to stop playing because I just decided I wasn’t lucky,” said Cerese Feagans. “But I guess I was wrong.”

She won the money on a $3 Power Play ticket.

Feagans said she received an email that she needed to claim her prize, but she had no idea how much she won until she checked the number online.

“I was absolutely speechless,” she recalled, “which is pretty funny because I talk so much.”

Feagans bought her Quick Pick ticket for the March 18 drawing using Online Play.

“I’ve finally stopped pinching myself,” Feagans said.

She claimed her prize Monday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251. She said she plans to invest her winnings and continue to, “live within my means.”

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $145 million jackpot, or $71.1 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

