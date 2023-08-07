‘Clear the Shelters’ event returns to Gaston Co. Animal Care and Enforcement

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking for a best friend furever? Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” event Saturday.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ACE Shelter, 1491 Business Park Court, Gastonia.

There will be food trucks and pet-related vendors, and all adoptions that day will be free.

At last year’s Clear the Shelters event, 46 cats and dogs were adopted. This year, shelter staff say they’re hoping to beat that number.

Throughout the rest of August, adoptions for Clear the Shelters are just $25. The ACE Shelter is overflowing with both dogs and cats.

Shelter staff are also asking for help in restocking low pet food supplies. The shelter maintains an Amazon Wish List and residents can also donate directly via PayPal.

More information on how to donate can be found on the County’s website at gastongov.com/551/Donations.

