Chester County students head back to school on new modified schedule

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 5,000 students are returning to school in Chester County on Monday, beginning the district’s first year on a modified schedule.

Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said the earlier start will allow the district to continue to bridge the learning gap left by the pandemic.

Chester County will end at the same time as other South Carolina schools because of two weeklong breaks called “intercession weeks” in October and February.

“They can come in for extra remediation and assistance through with their teachers,” Sutton said. “So it won’t be, you know, every student in the district, but those who actually need the help, teachers will notify students and their parents that they are welcome to come on those days on that first intercession week in October just to help sure them up academically and to assist them.”

He said both parents and teachers voiced support for the new schedule.

Sutton also noted that four schools within the district were on the state’s low-performing list in 2020.

Now, at the start of this new year, three of those schools have made their ways off the list.

“Those are lists you do not want to have schools on,” Sutton said. “They’ve had academic growth over the past three years and they’re no longer on those lists anymore.”

Dr. Sutton said he hopes the intercession weeks will only continue to help with school performance.

