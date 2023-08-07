‘Caught in the act!’: Picture captures Wadesboro officer mowing elderly citizen’s yard

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer in Anson County was spotted lending a helping hand this past week.

When an elderly citizen was struggling to mow their yard in the hot summer weather, Lt. Steven Kelly of the Wadesboro Police Department stepped in to help.

A picture showed the officer mowing the citizen’s overgrown yard, in uniform and all.

“This was no surprise to us because Lt. Kelly always goes above and beyond to help those in need,” the department said in a social media post. “We are proud to say the Town of Wadesboro is a better place because of Lt. Kelly.”

The Facebook post garnered more than 64,000 reactions and was shared nearly 4,000 times.

