Brawl caught on camera along riverfront in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery made headlines across the nation, but details on pending arrests in the case remain unclear Monday.

The incident was captured from multiple angles by video. A witness said it started because a pontoon boat had docked in an area reserved for the city-owned Harriott II Riverboat.

The Montgomery Police Department confirmed four active warrants Sunday afternoon with the possibility that more could follow pending review of additional video recordings. Investigators are combing through multiple videos provided by the public, as well as the City of Montgomery’s own video surveillance systems.

Police said the incident started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the dock along the Alabama River. Units responded to the disturbance.

On scene, officers encountered a large group of people engaged in a fight.

WARNING: Video has bleeped profanity but may still have language and visuals that are disturbing to viewers.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

One video sent in by a viewer shows it started just feet from the water. Other videos show people being punched, shoved, kicked and at least one person was knocked off the peer and into the water.

A WSFA crew responded to the scene and found multiple police units who had placed several people in handcuffs. Police said the unidentified people were detained and that charges were pending.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement Sunday afternoon, crediting police officers for acting quickly to “detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job.”

Warrants are being signed and justice will be served,” Reed said. “This was an unfortunate incident, which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

The Harriott II, which docks at the riverfront in downtown Montgomery, provides cruises for the public along the Alabama River alongside the entertainment district, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

