Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN DIEGO PD)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A thief in California took some time to pet the family dog before stealing an expensive bike.

The encounter was caught on security video.

The video shows the burglary suspect about to leave on a family’s electric bike when a friendly Golden Retriever came out from the house.

The suspect then stops and gives the dog a lot of attention and pets. He can even be heard saying “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known, I love you too.”

Police in San Diego said they are now releasing the video from mid-July to help find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

