Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire

LOCKE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowane County home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off Shue Road, close to Grace Church Road.

No one was hurt, but an adult and a dog were both displaced. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get the latest breaking news sent straight to your phone by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.