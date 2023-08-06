PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire

The American Red Cross is providing assistance.
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off Shue Road, close to Grace Church Road.(Rowan County 990)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowane County home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off Shue Road, close to Grace Church Road.

No one was hurt, but an adult and a dog were both displaced. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Get the latest breaking news sent straight to your phone by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.
Mooresville woman’s special numbers result in lottery windfall
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.
Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The incident happened on the 3700 block of Tipperary place
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
A woman tells WBTV that she's still waiting for a $1500 check to appear in her bank account...
‘When will I get that money back?’: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1,500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app

Latest News

A fatal crash was reported overnight at Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane.
Police: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash
Beyoncé is coming to Charlotte.
Uptown businesses will enjoy a Beyoncé boost
The arrests come after an almost two-month-long investigation.
Arrests made following investigation into alleged dog fighting at Gastonia home
Hundreds of people gathered to remember the life of Sean P. Bonner Jr. at Mission 34′s fifth...
Charlotte non-profit raises awareness about mental health through kickball tournament