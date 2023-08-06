Recent storms leave 3,000 customers without power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents throughout multiple counties in the area have lost power due to the recent storms.

According to Duke Energy, Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.

Heavy rain fall and winds have led to damages of equipment for customers however, power may be restored for residents as early as tonight.

Other residents across different counties have seen road ways blocked due to fallen trees and debris in the area.

WBTV will keep you updated with more severe weather alerts and information on power outages as the inclement weather continues,

