PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Recent storms leave 3,000 customers without power

Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.(Clint Spencer)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents throughout multiple counties in the area have lost power due to the recent storms.

According to Duke Energy, Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.

Heavy rain fall and winds have led to damages of equipment for customers however, power may be restored for residents as early as tonight.

Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.
Gaston, Lincoln, and Cabarrus county each have 1,000 customers without power.(Duke Energy)

Other residents across different counties have seen road ways blocked due to fallen trees and debris in the area.

WBTV will keep you updated with more severe weather alerts and information on power outages as the inclement weather continues,

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.
Mooresville woman’s special numbers result in lottery windfall
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.
Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The incident happened on the 3700 block of Tipperary place
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
A woman tells WBTV that she's still waiting for a $1500 check to appear in her bank account...
‘When will I get that money back?’: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1,500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app

Latest News

Police at the intersection of West boulevard and Remount road are still investigating the...
CMPD Investigating shooting in Southwest Charlotte
The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.
Person arrested following deadly hit and run in southwest Charlotte
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash on Highway 55 near Clover, S.C. kills 1
A heavy fire damaged a Mint Hill home Sunday afternoon.
Mint Hill home damaged by fire