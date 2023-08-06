Police: 1 killed in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an overnight crash at an east Charlotte intersection.

According to Medic, the crash happened at Albemarle Road and Farm Pond Lane. The intersection was shut down before 4 a.m. Sunday.

At the time, one person was reported to have minor injuries and another with serious injuries but by 10:40 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was killed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

