PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Person arrested following deadly hit and run in Southwest Charlotte

The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.
The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.
The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was arrested after a fatal hit and run crash in Southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.

Authorities are investigating the scene and have arrested the suspect involved in the hit and run.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area. WBTV will have more information on the incident as soon as information become avaliable.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Robert Price has been charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count...
CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
A mother hugs her 2-year-old daughter after being reunited following the child going missing...
Missing 2-year-old Charlotte girl found after hourslong search

Latest News

The incident happened at the 3700 block of Tipperary Place.
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
The incident happened on the 3700 block of Tipperary place
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
Christine Lynn, Elia Gegorek, Terry Osborne, Elaine Holden, Ken Ingle, Donna Groce, Elaine...
Rowan Chamber campaign kick-off “Get in the Game!”
Participation in vocal ensembles at St. Luke's is open to all students in the greater...
Salisbury’s St. Luke’s Episcopal Church expands music program, invites community to choral training programs