Person arrested following deadly hit and run in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was arrested after a fatal hit and run crash in Southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.

Authorities are investigating the scene and have arrested the suspect involved in the hit and run.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area. WBTV will have more information on the incident as soon as information become avaliable.

