Panthers sign Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston to one-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebackers Justin Houston (50) and Odafe Oweh (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers add a veteran edge rusher to Ejiro Evero’s defense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The team agreed to a one-year deal with pro bowl linebacker Justin Houston.

Houston recently spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he accumulated 9.5 sacks last season. He is a four time pro bowler and is headed into his 13th season in the league.

The Panthers look to add to a defense that already has a premiere pass rusher in Brian Burns who is currently seeking a contract extension, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Shaq Thompson. The Panthers now have two players (Burns and Houston) who finished in the top 20 in sacks last season.

Defense will be a big point emphasis for this team heading into the regular season as they add a player who not only has experience but can stay healthy and productive over the course of a season.

