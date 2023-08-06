Panthers sign Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston to one-year deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers add a veteran edge rusher to Ejiro Evero’s defense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The team agreed to a one-year deal with pro bowl linebacker Justin Houston.

Four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2023

Houston recently spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he accumulated 9.5 sacks last season. He is a four time pro bowler and is headed into his 13th season in the league.

The Panthers look to add to a defense that already has a premiere pass rusher in Brian Burns who is currently seeking a contract extension, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Shaq Thompson. The Panthers now have two players (Burns and Houston) who finished in the top 20 in sacks last season.

New Panthers pass rusher Justin Houston racked up 9.5 sacks last season as a Raven.



Houston played for Frank Reich in Indy for two years. pic.twitter.com/euMoQvgNMc https://t.co/4i4Hr78aNk — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 6, 2023

Defense will be a big point emphasis for this team heading into the regular season as they add a player who not only has experience but can stay healthy and productive over the course of a season.

