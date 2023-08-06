PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Woman, family pet killed after speeding car crashes into house

One person and a pet are dead after a car drove into a house in Vancouver on Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state said a woman and a family pet are dead after a speeding car drove into a house in Vancouver Thursday.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to a call for a car that drove into a building with people inside after 6:45 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the location of the call, Vancouver Fire also said it dispatched its heavy rescue and technical rescue team to ensure the house would not collapse on emergency responders.

Officials said a woman and a family pet inside the house at the time of the crash died at the scene. Two other people who lived in the house have been displaced.

The Vancouver Fire Chaplain was also called to the scene.

KPTV reports the driver of the car was taken to a hospital to have their injuries evaluated and is expected to live.

Officials said an investigation suggested the driver was speeding when they hit a median curb and crashed through a fence into the house.

Charges are pending for the driver once they are released from the hospital, including DUI and vehicular homicide.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

