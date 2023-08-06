Mint Hill home damaged by fire

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy fire damaged a Mint Hill home Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday off the 12000 block of Jumper Drive, located in a neighborhood off Bain School Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuing news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.