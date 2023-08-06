PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Mint Hill home damaged by fire

The home is located in a neighborhood off Bain School Road.
A heavy fire damaged a Mint Hill home Sunday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy fire damaged a Mint Hill home Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday off the 12000 block of Jumper Drive, located in a neighborhood off Bain School Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

