PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday ahead of storms

Some storms could be severe.
A few storms could become severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Feel like temps will be running in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, a few severe storms late
  • Monday: Hot & humid: Front will bring severe storm chances
  • Next week: Upper 80s-lower 90s all next week

Humidity will be a touch higher and rain chances will increase a bit as we head into the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Some areas are included in a Level 1 and Level 2 risk on a scale of 1-5 for the number of severe storms we could see.

Severe storms will be possible on Sunday, during the afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats from these storms. Otherwise, highs will be in the low to mid-90s with increasing humidity and feel line temps topping out near 100 degrees.

Weekend preview
Weekend preview(First Alert Weather)

A front will arrive Monday, leading to a First Alert Weather Day. Monday could turn out to be an active thunderstorm day and could produce severe storms, during the afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats from these storms. We should generally dry out through the middle part of next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.
Mooresville woman’s special numbers result in lottery windfall
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.
Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The incident happened on the 3700 block of Tipperary place
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
A woman tells WBTV that she's still waiting for a $1500 check to appear in her bank account...
‘When will I get that money back?’: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1,500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app

Latest News

A few storms could become severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday ahead of storms
Feel like temps will be running in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon.
Storms possible Sunday ahead of next front
Saturday should be dry, but rain chances increase Sunday and Monday.
Seasonable, humid, mostly dry this weekend
Highs Friday are expected to sit in the mid 80s before ramping back up into the 90s on Saturday...
Mostly dry weekend ahead, hotter temperatures return