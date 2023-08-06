First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday ahead of storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Feel like temps will be running in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny, a few severe storms late

Monday: Hot & humid: Front will bring severe storm chances

Next week: Upper 80s-lower 90s all next week

Humidity will be a touch higher and rain chances will increase a bit as we head into the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Some areas are included in a Level 1 and Level 2 risk on a scale of 1-5 for the number of severe storms we could see.

Severe storms will be possible on Sunday, during the afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats from these storms. Otherwise, highs will be in the low to mid-90s with increasing humidity and feel line temps topping out near 100 degrees.

A front will arrive Monday, leading to a First Alert Weather Day. Monday could turn out to be an active thunderstorm day and could produce severe storms, during the afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats from these storms. We should generally dry out through the middle part of next week.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

