Crash on Highway 55 near Clover, S.C. kills 1

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Sunday morning near Clover.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 7:11 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 55 near Deal Road.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, is said to have been headed north in a Honda Accord when they ran off the left side of the road, down an embankment, and struck a tree.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

