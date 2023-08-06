CMPD Investigating shooting in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person in Southwest Charlotte was found shot this afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD arrived to the 1600 block of Remount road and saw a person who had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police at the intersection of West boulevard and Remount road are still investigating the incident. Police have not announced any suspects. victims, or arrests at this time.

WBTV will have more information on the incident as soon as information becomes available.

