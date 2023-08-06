PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD Investigating shooting in Southwest Charlotte

Police at the intersection of West boulevard and Remount road are still investigating the incident.
Police at the intersection of West boulevard and Remount road are still investigating the...
Police at the intersection of West boulevard and Remount road are still investigating the incident.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person in Southwest Charlotte was found shot this afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD arrived to the 1600 block of Remount road and saw a person who had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police at the intersection of West boulevard and Remount road are still investigating the incident. Police have not announced any suspects. victims, or arrests at this time.

WBTV will have more information on the incident as soon as information becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.
Mooresville woman’s special numbers result in lottery windfall
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.
Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The incident happened on the 3700 block of Tipperary place
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
A woman tells WBTV that she's still waiting for a $1500 check to appear in her bank account...
‘When will I get that money back?’: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1,500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app

Latest News

The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.
Person arrested following deadly hit and run in southwest Charlotte
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash on Highway 55 near Clover, S.C. kills 1
A heavy fire damaged a Mint Hill home Sunday afternoon.
Mint Hill home damaged by fire
According to the Locke Township Fire Department, a mobile home caught fire around 8 a.m. off...
Rowan Co. home destroyed by fire