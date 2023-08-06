PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte non-profit raises awareness about mental health through kickball tournament

The tournament is hosted in remembrance of Sean P. Bonner Jr.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people gathered to remember the life of Sean P. Bonner Jr. at Mission 34′s fifth annual Kickball with Sean Tournament at Charlotte Latin School on Saturday.

Bonner was a college athlete who died by suicide back in 2018.

His mother, Heather Bonner, started the local non-profit Mission 34 after his death. Bonner said the overall mission of the non-profit is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness through awareness, education, and communication.

“We think he thought it was weakness, that he was showing weakness if he needed help or wasn’t feeling good and I think ultimately he was afraid of losing his spot on the team. He didn’t talk to anyone about it and took his life two years later,” she said.

[Read aslo: Life-saving success: 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline]

The annual kickball tournament is a fun way to remember Sean while helping others.

Friends of his traveled from near and far to play in his honor. They say remembering Sean and his story helps them every day.

“Really being able to talk to each other, be open about your struggles. It’s a sign of strength to ask for help. I think it helped us look out for each other,” said Mitchell Malak, Sean’s best friend.

“I’m definitely a lot more open with my friends and family about my good days, but more importantly about my bad days. I think with this whole development it’s allowed me to accept that and to be open about it,” shared Grady Paine, another best friend.

Proud to see her son’s legacy continue on, Bonner who has turned the pain of losing her son into purpose wants those who are seeking help to remember Mission 34′s motto.

“The motto for Mission 34 is a new type of tough, that it actually shows strength not weakness to talk about your mental health. It just warms our hearts to have everybody here, but it’s sad that he’s not here,” she said.

For more information, resources, and ways you can help donate to Mission 34 click here.

