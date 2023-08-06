PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana couple could face life in prison after their 4-month-old daughter was found dead inside their trailer. An autopsy revealed starvation, severe neglect and child abuse were contributing factors in her death.

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, were taken into custody Tuesday and face charges of second-degree murder, neglect and child abuse, according to Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Tregre told WVUE the 4-month-old girl’s death was caused by “a combination of drug abuse, very poor parenting [and] neglect to the highest level.”

Deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the lifeless body of the victim in her bed. She showed no signs of life, and the coroner’s office pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives say the living conditions in the home were deplorable.

The couple’s 1-year-old son also showed signs of neglect and abuse, according to the sheriff. He was taken into state custody.

“I’ve seen wild animals take better care of their babies,” Tregre said.

Taylor and Lafountain were arrested and booked with child desertion and cruelty to juveniles with force/violence for the alleged mistreatment of their 1-year-old son.

An autopsy of the 4-month-old was conducted Wednesday and showed she had suffered from starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect and child abuse, all of which the coroner’s office said contributed to her death.

“Just to see a child deteriorate that way, it’s hard,” Tregre said.

In addition to the initial charges, Taylor and Lafountain were booked for second-degree murder.

Tregre said the couple “appeared unremorseful” during questioning. He said both suspects admitted to treating their children poorly.

A judge set the couple’s bonds at $600,000. They must put up the full amount of money in order to get out of jail.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.
Mooresville woman’s special numbers result in lottery windfall
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.
Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
The incident happened on the 3700 block of Tipperary place
CMPD: One man found dead following shooting in East Charlotte
A woman tells WBTV that she's still waiting for a $1500 check to appear in her bank account...
‘When will I get that money back?’: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1,500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app

Latest News

Just days after being indicted in federal court in Washington D.C., former president Donald...
Fmr. President Trump headlines annual SC GOP fundraiser in Columbia
For the first time ever, those struggling with severe postpartum depression may find relief in...
Health Minute: FDA approves 1st postpartum depression pill
Police say three people, two men and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other...
3 killed in DC shooting that police call ‘senseless act of violence’
Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting. (WJLA)
DC police investigating after shooting kills 3, injures others