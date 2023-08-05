“When will I get that money back?”: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ginger Green of Iron Station says she deposited a $1500 check through the Wells Fargo app on her phone Wednesday night.

She woke up Thursday morning to see that the money was nowhere to be found in her account.

As of Friday night, she’s still waiting for that money.

“I keep checking back every couple hours, to see if the money’s in there and it’s not,” Green said.

She says she’s tried speaking with customer service reps from the bank, and has submitted two separate complaints to resolve the issue. Nobody has been able to help put that money back in her account so far.

She’s not alone. Many Wells Fargo customers have been reporting similar mobile banking and deposit issues in the last two days, according to multiple reports.

Green says it was reassuring to know she wasn’t the only one dealing with these issues, but it’s also even more concerning to know there are others who can’t access their money like her.

“If this money just randomly disappears, what about any other money that’s in my account?” Green said.

WBTV reached out to Wells Fargo asking for an update on the issue and for a timeline as to when customers like Green will have access to their deposits.

Wells Fargo responded with the following statement:

“A limited number of customers were unable to see recent deposit transactions on their accounts. The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Green says she didn’t want to wait around any longer for her issue to be resolved. She told WBTV that she went to her nearest Wells Fargo location to withdraw all of the money from her savings account.

Once this check goes through, she’ll do the same with her checking account. After 27 years of banking with Wells Fargo, she says she’ll take her money to a different bank as soon as she can.

“I don’t know when it’s going to be resolved,” Green said. “I don’t want to take the chance of waking up tomorrow and more money is out of my account or disappears.”

