Storms possible Sunday ahead of next front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A nice start to the weekend with highs topping out in the 90s and low rain chances.

Today: Mix of sun and Clouds, highs in the 90s

Sunday Mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s

Monday : Hot & Humid: Front will bring severe storm chances

Long Range: Upper 80s-lower 90s all next week

Feel like temps will be running in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon. Rain chances look very low for Saturday, but a few storms may fire up late Sunday in advance of our next front.

Severe storms will be possible on Sunday, during the afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats from these storms. Otherwise, highs will be in the low to mid-90s with increasing humidity and feel line temps topping out near 100 degrees.

Weekend preview (First Alert Weather)

A front will arrive Monday, which could turn out to be an active thunderstorm day and could produce severe storms, during the afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats from these storms. We should generally dry out through the middle part of next week.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

