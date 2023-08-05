Shelby shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead following a shooting in Shelby Thursday evening.

According to Shelby Police Department, it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Grice Street. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Stacy Mills McSwain.

No arrests have been made and this is an active investigation.

Anyone with more information should call Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County at 704-481-TIPS.

