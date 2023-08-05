PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury’s St. Luke’s Episcopal Church expands music program, invites community to choral training programs

By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury is expanding its music ministry this school year, with additional choral music offerings for its members and the community.

Under the leadership of Director of Music Ministries, Stephen Williams, St. Luke’s has developed a vibrant children’s choir, with over a dozen active participants in the 22/23 program year. With members ranging in age from 6-12 years old, the group provided music at several worship services, and completed the first level of coursework in the Royal School of Church Music curriculum, a training experience that encourages, equips and resources young singers, enabling them to develop as individuals within the context of a vibrant singing community. Rehearsals begin August 16th at 5:15pm.

Also this school year, St. Luke’s will add a new ensemble opportunity for older youth, “TeenVoices”. Open to all students ages 12-18, “TeenVoices” will provide professional vocal training in a collaborative, fun environment. The program will also offer performance opportunities at St. Luke’s and in the community.

Participation in vocal ensembles at St. Luke’s is open to all students in the greater Salisbury-Rowan community. The program actively seeks participation from students and families of all backgrounds and experiences, with no tuition requirement. Rehearsals begin August 20th at 4pm.

In addition to these youth opportunities, St. Luke’s is also restarting its Choral Scholars ministry. Open to college students and young adults, this ministry provides educational scholarships to singers with choral experience who will participate in the Chancel Choir for the academic year.

“Group activities are often about meeting new people and creating friendships, and choir is about teamwork. Even though singers may come from different towns, schools, and backgrounds, they/we all love to sing. We find new friends and develop a tingling synergy when singing with others who feel the same way about music as we do. Choir is just as much about creating an amazing sound as it is about having fun singing with the people around us. It’s all about Friends, Music, Learning, Performing, Accomplishment, and Connections!”

More information about all of these opportunities, including registration forms and applications, may be found at www.SLS.church/music.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 131 W. Council St. in downtown Salisbury.

