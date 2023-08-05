PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury VA Health Care System appoints interim Executive Director

Charles “Dave” Collins joined Salisbury VA in February 2015 after 35 years of federal service
Collins joined Salisbury VA in February 2015 after 35 years of federal service
Collins joined Salisbury VA in February 2015 after 35 years of federal service(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System Associate Director Charles “Dave” Collins assumed authority from former Executive Director John J. Melton and was appointed interim executive director at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, August 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

“It is a privilege to lead this incredible team of consummate clinical and non-clinical professionals. We will continue providing our Veterans only the highest level of care in the Central Piedmont region,” said Collins. “I wish John and his wife Myung Hee the best going forward and thank him for his dedicated leadership and service.”

Collins will serve in an interim capacity while the executive director position is in recruitment. He joined Salisbury VA in February 2015 after 35 years of federal service – including decades as an enlisted Airman in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a command chief master sergeant.

Salisbury VA Health Care System will also undergo additional leadership realignments in the coming days. Dr. Andrea L. Baumer, who previously served as assistant director at Salisbury VA, was appointed acting associate director. She has served at the health care system since September 2021.

“Serving our Veterans has been the honor of my career, and I am excited for the future of our health care system,” said Baumer. Recruitment efforts to appoint an acting assistant director are underway and expect to be finalized before the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Robert Price has been charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count...
CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
A mother hugs her 2-year-old daughter after being reunited following the child going missing...
Missing 2-year-old Charlotte girl found after hourslong search
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Thousands of people, years later, are still awaiting results that could not only bring closure...
New DNA lab works to alleviate sexual assault kit backlog, solve cases faster
Salisbury city staff, past and present, taking part in the 2022 United Way Day of Caring event.
Salisbury receives Healthiest Employer honor for fourth year
Two families in northern Mecklenburg County are currently dealing with the pain and heartache...
‘I couldn’t even hug my daughter’: Parents lose children to fentanyl overdose
Pay attention to your health and consider testing early if you have family history of colon...
Colonoscopies for young adults