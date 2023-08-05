Salisbury VA Health Care System appoints interim Executive Director

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System Associate Director Charles “Dave” Collins assumed authority from former Executive Director John J. Melton and was appointed interim executive director at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, August 4, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

“It is a privilege to lead this incredible team of consummate clinical and non-clinical professionals. We will continue providing our Veterans only the highest level of care in the Central Piedmont region,” said Collins. “I wish John and his wife Myung Hee the best going forward and thank him for his dedicated leadership and service.”

Collins will serve in an interim capacity while the executive director position is in recruitment. He joined Salisbury VA in February 2015 after 35 years of federal service – including decades as an enlisted Airman in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a command chief master sergeant.

Salisbury VA Health Care System will also undergo additional leadership realignments in the coming days. Dr. Andrea L. Baumer, who previously served as assistant director at Salisbury VA, was appointed acting associate director. She has served at the health care system since September 2021.

“Serving our Veterans has been the honor of my career, and I am excited for the future of our health care system,” said Baumer. Recruitment efforts to appoint an acting assistant director are underway and expect to be finalized before the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.