PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan Chamber campaign kick-off “Get in the Game!”

Christine Lynn, Elia Gegorek, Terry Osborne, Elaine Holden, Ken Ingle, Donna Groce, Elaine...
Christine Lynn, Elia Gegorek, Terry Osborne, Elaine Holden, Ken Ingle, Donna Groce, Elaine Spalding, Brad Walser, Erica Church, Bryson Boyd, Carol Lewis.(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Campaign on Mon., August 14, 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Business After Hours (BAH) mixer at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC).

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Get in the Game!” and Chamber Members are encouraged to dress in sports attire.

“We want to encourage firms who are not yet members of the Chamber to get in the game and support our business advocacy organization,” said Terry Osborne (Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board) Chair-elect and Campaign Chair.

Osborne has selected a great group of Team Captains: Elaine Holden (NC Transportation Museum); Carrie Hanneman (F & M Bank); Donna Groce (Trinity Oaks, Lutheran Services Carolinas); Dr. Ken Ingle (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College); Brad Walser (Walser Technology Group); Elia Gegorek (Minority Business Council); Bryson Boyd (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center).

After the kick-off, all campaign volunteers will participate in sales training sessions to learn about new benefits and services. The Sales Training sessions are Tues., August 15, 4 p.m. (in person) or Wed., August 16, 9 a.m. (virtual)

The campaign runs through Sept. 15 with prizes being awarded at the Chamber’s Sept. 19 Board Meeting. The goals are: 30 new members; 90% retention of first year renewals; 10% Tiered Benefit Members for 2023 investments; and, $5,000 in non-dues revenue. Each team captain has recruited 10 team members to assist them. Great prizes will be awarded for all the volunteers participating. The top producer will win a prize package valued at over $2,500. In addition, there are some special perks for all new members who join during the campaign.

The Rowan Chamber’s BAH mixer is free and open to members and interested business people who are thinking about joining the Chamber. However, reservations are required by 5 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 11, to (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Robert Price has been charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count...
CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
A mother hugs her 2-year-old daughter after being reunited following the child going missing...
Missing 2-year-old Charlotte girl found after hourslong search

Latest News

It is estimated that the total new investment by the company in Kannapolis and Rowan County...
Kannapolis greenlights incentives for “Project Swarm”
The certification will prepare students to apply for employment with manufacturers such as Eli...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers BioWork certification for jobs in Biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing
Teamster, the union representing about 22,000 drivers, said it received a legal notice Monday...
Hundreds without a job in Charlotte after Yellow Trucking shuts down
In 1995, Ferris joined the City of Albemarle as Assistant to the City Manager and became...
Albemarle City Manager Michael Ferris to retire