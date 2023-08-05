Rowan Chamber campaign kick-off “Get in the Game!”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Campaign on Mon., August 14, 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Business After Hours (BAH) mixer at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC).

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Get in the Game!” and Chamber Members are encouraged to dress in sports attire.

“We want to encourage firms who are not yet members of the Chamber to get in the game and support our business advocacy organization,” said Terry Osborne (Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board) Chair-elect and Campaign Chair.

Osborne has selected a great group of Team Captains: Elaine Holden (NC Transportation Museum); Carrie Hanneman (F & M Bank); Donna Groce (Trinity Oaks, Lutheran Services Carolinas); Dr. Ken Ingle (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); Dr. Christine Lynn (Catawba College); Brad Walser (Walser Technology Group); Elia Gegorek (Minority Business Council); Bryson Boyd (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center).

After the kick-off, all campaign volunteers will participate in sales training sessions to learn about new benefits and services. The Sales Training sessions are Tues., August 15, 4 p.m. (in person) or Wed., August 16, 9 a.m. (virtual)

The campaign runs through Sept. 15 with prizes being awarded at the Chamber’s Sept. 19 Board Meeting. The goals are: 30 new members; 90% retention of first year renewals; 10% Tiered Benefit Members for 2023 investments; and, $5,000 in non-dues revenue. Each team captain has recruited 10 team members to assist them. Great prizes will be awarded for all the volunteers participating. The top producer will win a prize package valued at over $2,500. In addition, there are some special perks for all new members who join during the campaign.

The Rowan Chamber’s BAH mixer is free and open to members and interested business people who are thinking about joining the Chamber. However, reservations are required by 5 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 11, to (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

