PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

This is still an active investigation.
Officers say they responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. on Firestreak Drive
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northwest part of town.

Officers say they responded to a shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. on Firestreak Drive, in a neighborhood near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Police have not released any more information at this point.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Robert Price has been charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count...
CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
A mother hugs her 2-year-old daughter after being reunited following the child going missing...
Missing 2-year-old Charlotte girl found after hourslong search
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Charotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northwest part of town.
Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
Ginger Green says she’s tried speaking with customer service reps from the bank, and has...
“When will I get that money back?”: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app
A woman tells WBTV that she's still waiting for a $1500 check to appear in her bank account...
“When will I get that money back?”: Iron Station woman still waiting for $1500 check to deposit on Wells Fargo mobile app
Anyone who may be a victim in this case or who has information is asked to call 704-336-7495.
CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges