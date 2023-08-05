PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after being tripped by cable

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a minibike. (Source: KTNV, FAMILY HANDOUT, KTNV FILE VIDEO, CNN)
By Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 16-year-old is dead after a tragic accident on a Las Vegas bike trail.

The boy was riding a minibike with his brother when he was tripped by a cable and killed.

Devastated family members are now begging for the person responsible to come forward.

“If you’re close to your family, hug them because you never know when it could just be that one last time,” the boy’s father, Rudy Naranjo, said.

He wishes he could hold his young son in his arms once again.

“He was what his name says he was. He was just an angel,” Naranjo said. “He was the light of the room.”

On Thursday, loved ones gathered to pray and to grieve the loss of Angel who died last Saturday.

According to police, Angel and his older brother were riding minibikes across a paved trail near the Las Vegas Wash when he hit a cable that was tied to a pole while blocking the path.

Angel then fell off his bike.

An emergency worker at the scene found the teen sitting up against a wall with severe injuries to his neck, police said.

But Angel died at the scene.

“That was their passion; that was what they did every afternoon in their free time,” Naranjo said.

As family members grieve Angel’s loss, they are praying for justice and trying to make sense of the tragedy they believe could have been prevented.

“It’s just devastating in many ways,” Naranjo said.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances behind the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Robert Price has been charged with 13 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count...
CMPD: Convicted sex offender, current associate pastor arrested on new charges
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
A mother hugs her 2-year-old daughter after being reunited following the child going missing...
Missing 2-year-old Charlotte girl found after hourslong search
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Jordan Young, left, and Sydney Hunsucker, right, have been hired as the park rangers.
Kannapolis Police Department begins Park Ranger Program
The directory outlines specific needs that exist at Kannapolis City and Cabarrus Co. Schools.
Cabarrus Chamber adds School Needs Directory
Collins joined Salisbury VA in February 2015 after 35 years of federal service
Salisbury VA Health Care System appoints interim Executive Director
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
16-year-old boy dies after tripped by cable while riding minibike