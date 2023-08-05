PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: One person dead following homicide in East Charlotte

The incident happened at the 3700 block of Tipperary Place.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person in east Charlotte is dead following what police rule as a homicide.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened at the 3700 block of Tipperary Place.

Authorities are still investigating the scene. WBTV will update you with more information on the homicide.

