Cabarrus Chamber adds School Needs Directory

CABARRUS COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Looking for a way to help students and schools in Kannapolis and Cabarrus County? The School Needs Directory could point you in a helpful direction.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 72% of people live and work within 30 miles from where they were born and raised. The connection between education and workforce is incredibly important. Because of that, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus created a page on their website where businesses and individuals can identify individual school needs.

“Our local schools do a fantastic job of educating our future workforce, but they need the community’s help,” said Barbi Jones, executive director. “As the saying goes, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ and here is how everyone can be a part of our children’s villages.”

The Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce - Cabarrus Schools Needs directory is a list of each school in Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools with contacts, the top three most needed donated items and the top three volunteer needs.

Everyone is invited to check the directory and contact the schools closest to them and begin to build relationships and help however they can. As needs change throughout the year, The Chamber will update the page to reflect that.

