PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman wins $200,000 on Powerball ticket with family’s birthday numbers she’s played for 20 years

Tamara Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.
Tamara Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A North Carolina woman playing Powerball with her family members’ birth dates as numbers won a $200,000 prize.

She has been playing the same numbers for more than two decades.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville found out she had won a big prize while on a family trip to Wyoming.

“I was sitting in my parents’ house having coffee with my dad when he started reading the winning numbers,” Laughinghouse said in a news release. “I asked him to please reread the numbers.”

She immediately recognized the winning numbers because they were the same numbers she had been playing for more than 20 years.

Laughinghouse bought the winning $3 ticket from a Food Lion in Mooresville.

The ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and on the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the July 17 drawing. The ticket also hit a 4x multiplier, increasing the total winnings to $200,000.

Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday and took home $142,501 after taxes.

She said she plans on using the prize money to take a trip to Italy with her husband, donate some to her former high school for a scholarship fund, and put the rest in savings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Christie Louise Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years)...
Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson
Rain chances will start to decrease as we go through the Thursday evening hours.
Rain decreases heading into Friday; typical August weekend ahead

Latest News

Inez Fontaine was last seen in the area of Pence Road on Thursday night.
Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte
South Carolina's tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday.
Tax-free weekend begins in South Carolina
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Downtown Matthews intersection closed due to water main break
Firefighters battled a massive house fire on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.
Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lincoln County