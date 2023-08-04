PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman in Kings Mountain charged with sexual assault on minor

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Kings Mountain is being charged with sexual assault of a minor.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, 35-year-old Amanda Buchanan Justice was charged on two counts of Felony sex offense with a child.

The victim that was interviewed CID Special Victims Detectives was 15-years-old and authorities issued an arrest warrant for Justice following an investigation of the incident and an interview.

Justice turned herself in to Kings Mountain Police where she later received a $20,000 secured bond. She was also released to the custody of the Cleveland County Detention Center.

The victims information will not be released due to their status as a juvenile.

This investigation is still ongoing by Special Victims Detectives. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Kings Mountain Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (704) 734-0444 or submit a tip through Cleveland County Crime Stoppers.

