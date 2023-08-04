Remembering Mayson Archer, who fought a courageous battle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We were first introduced to Mayson Archer in January 2020. At the time, he was a 17-year-old good student at Discovery High School at Newton-Conover, worked two jobs, loved fixing cars (especially Jeeps) and dreamed of someday owning a Corvette.

Out of nowhere, this great kid was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

His mom’s email this week hit hard: “I am reaching out to you with a very broken heart,” Stacey Archer wrote. “We lost Mayson on June 10th, this year. It was 3:59am. He died from AML at the age of 21.”

Mayson Archer loved driving a Jeep. (Archer Family | Archer Family)

Mayson fought a courageous battle for almost four years.

“He brought so much happiness and joy to his family and friends,” Stacey wrote. “Mayson was positive in his battle. He fought until the end. He never complained and had a heart of gold, wanting to do or give to others. We can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support over the past four years because without others, Mayson wouldn’t have been able to enjoy these last four years to the fullest.”

Then she wrote: “As a Mom you always wonder if you did everything right. I may not have, but one thing I do know is after Mayson’s passing, I found out how many lives Mayson truly touched for the good. And that makes me one proud Mom.”

Mayson Archer lost his battle with cancer in June at age 21. (Archer Family | Archer Family)

This weekend, Stacey is helping host a celebration of her son’s life. A Jeep brigade will head out Saturday and drive to his former high school. She invites all Jeep drivers/riders to join them in an honor ride, with Mayson’s Jeep leading. The group will leave at 11 a.m. from Providence Road Baptist Church (3283 Providence Mill Road in Maiden). After everyone arrives at the high school, there will be a gathering until 3 p.m.

“Everyone without a Jeep please join us at the school,” Stacey wrote. “I’m hoping his family, friends, and the community can share stories of the amazing person Mayson was. He’ll be forever in our hearts and always on our mind. #MaysonStrong.”

Mayson Archer loved spending time with his family and friends. (Archer Family | Archer Family)

Some updates are harder to write than others.

- Molly

