PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pineville man asks children to pick numbers, wins $1M Mega Millions prize

“I started hyperventilating,” David Morris said. “I called my wife at work and told her to come home right away.”
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.
David Morris, left, won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in Tuesday's drawing.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A Pineville man asked his children to choose his lottery numbers, a decision that made him a millionaire.

David Morris’s lucky win came as he played for the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Morris said he doesn’t typically play Mega Millions, but decided to go for it when he saw the big jackpot. He got the winning numbers from one his sons, matching numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, lottery officials said.

“I started hyperventilating,” Morris said. “I called my wife at work and told her to come home right away.”

He bought the lucky ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville. Morris claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $712,501, according to lottery officials.

“We want to buy some land up in the Smoky Mountains where my wife is from,” Morris said.

He’s not resting on his winnings. Morris said he will try for Friday night’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest in the game’s history, a news release stated.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Christie Louise Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years)...
Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Inez Fontaine was last seen in the area of Pence Road on Thursday night.
Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte
South Carolina's tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday.
Tax-free weekend begins in South Carolina
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Downtown Matthews intersection closed due to water main break