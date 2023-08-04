PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte

The girl was last seen on Pence Road on Thursday night.
Inez Fontaine was last seen in the area of Pence Road on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are working to find a missing 2-year-old from Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said Inez Fontaine was last seen in the 8300 block of Pence Road, near Harrisburg Road, around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said she was wearing a pink jumpsuit and hoodie with a white shirt underneath. The back of her hoodie has the word “juicy” on it.

The girl is about two feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Christie Louise Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years)...
Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson
Rain chances will start to decrease as we go through the Thursday evening hours.
Rain decreases heading into Friday; typical August weekend ahead

Latest News

Inez Fontaine was last seen in the area of Pence Road on Thursday night.
Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte
South Carolina's tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday.
Tax-free weekend begins in South Carolina
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Downtown Matthews intersection closed due to water main break
Firefighters battled a massive house fire on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.
Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lincoln County