Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are working to find a missing 2-year-old from Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said Inez Fontaine was last seen in the 8300 block of Pence Road, near Harrisburg Road, around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said she was wearing a pink jumpsuit and hoodie with a white shirt underneath. The back of her hoodie has the word “juicy” on it.

The girl is about two feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.