Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Florida officials said remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing by family. (SOURCE: WWSB)
By Melissa Ratliff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The remains of a woman found in 2007 have been positively identified as a woman who was never reported missing, according to Florida officials.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from anyone familiar with the victim, who was identified as Jeana Burrus.

Jeana Burrus’ remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court on Feb. 6, 2007.

WWSB reports the circumstances surrounding her death remained cold until November 2022. At that time, the sheriff’s office began working with DNA Labs International Inc. to use current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify Jeana Burrus.

Officials said the victim was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. She lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband James Burrus and their son, James Burrus Jr.

On Thursday, WWSB reported the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office named James Burrus as a person of interest in the case.

Jeana Burrus was unemployed while her husband worked at a local body shop, according to officials. Her son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School during the 2005 and 2006 academic year.

Authorities said Jeana Burrus was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned, complicating the investigation into her death.

The sheriff’s office is now asking the public for help with uncovering details of the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

