'My cousin made me do it!' Woman doubles Powerball lottery prize

Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to...
Tina Renee Johnson's ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to the advice of her cousin.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia won big in the July 19 Powerball drawing after her cousin convinced her to buy a ticket.

“If it wasn’t for my cousin, I wouldn’t have paid an extra dollar for the Power Play,” Tina Renee Johnson told lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “But she told me to do it, so now I always need to listen to her.”

Her ticket matched four winning numbers, plus the Powerball number, thanks to that familial advice.

So instead of just winning $50,000, Johnson won $100,000 in the drawing.

She plans to use the prize money to tithe and help her cousin, Virginia lottery officials said.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. According to lottery officials, the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

