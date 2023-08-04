Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lincoln County

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple departments battled a large house fire in Lincoln County on Thursday night.

The blaze broke out before 10 p.m. on Sherwood Lane in Denver, the Denver Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived and that the family that lives there was not home when the fire began.

East Lincoln, Ore-Bank Pumpkin Center Volunteer and Sherrills Ford fire departments were called to help extinguish the fire.

Officials said two adults and three children are without a home after the blaze.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Related: Lincoln County home badly damaged after fire in retirement community

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.