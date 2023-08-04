PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lincoln County

The fire broke out on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.
Firefighters battled a massive house fire on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.
Firefighters battled a massive house fire on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.(Denver Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple departments battled a large house fire in Lincoln County on Thursday night.

The blaze broke out before 10 p.m. on Sherwood Lane in Denver, the Denver Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived and that the family that lives there was not home when the fire began.

East Lincoln, Ore-Bank Pumpkin Center Volunteer and Sherrills Ford fire departments were called to help extinguish the fire.

Officials said two adults and three children are without a home after the blaze.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Related: Lincoln County home badly damaged after fire in retirement community

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Christie Louise Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years)...
Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson
Rain chances will start to decrease as we go through the Thursday evening hours.
Rain decreases heading into Friday; typical August weekend ahead

Latest News

A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Downtown Matthews intersection closed due to water main break
One person was hurt after a shooting at a Circle K gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.
1 hurt in shooting at west Charlotte gas station
One person was hurt after a shooting at a Circle K gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.
1 hurt in shooting at west Charlotte gas station