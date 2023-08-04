PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Chatham County mother has been charged with murder after the death of her infant.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug-related objects.

Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.(Chatham County Police Department)

The police department responded Thursday around 10:40 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Quacco Road. Police said they found a deceased infant, and Cooper was still at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant’s cause of death.

The police department said it would like to speak with 44-year-old Randy Williams Taylor in connection to this case. The police department stated he was not a suspect but may have information that could help police in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Christie Louise Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years)...
Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson
Rain chances will start to decrease as we go through the Thursday evening hours.
Rain decreases heading into Friday; typical August weekend ahead

Latest News

Inez Fontaine was last seen in the area of Pence Road on Thursday night.
Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte
South Carolina's tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday.
Tax-free weekend begins in South Carolina
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Downtown Matthews intersection closed due to water main break
Firefighters battled a massive house fire on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.
Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lincoln County