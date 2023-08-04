PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mostly dry weekend ahead, hotter temperatures return

High temperatures will warm up into the 90s again on Saturday and Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday could start off with some patchy fog and lingering showers, but the forecast will dry out into the weekend.

Highs Friday are expected to sit in the mid 80s before ramping back up into the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

After the lingering showers move out this morning, our next best chance for rain will likely come Monday.

