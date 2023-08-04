Mostly dry weekend ahead, hotter temperatures return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday could start off with some patchy fog and lingering showers, but the forecast will dry out into the weekend.

Highs Friday are expected to sit in the mid 80s before ramping back up into the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

After the lingering showers move out this morning, our next best chance for rain will likely come Monday.

