Mooresville woman’s special numbers result in lottery windfall

‘I’ve been playing those same numbers for over 20 years,’ Powerball winner says.
Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.
Tamara Laughinghouse of Mooresville recently won $200,000 in a Powerball drawing.(NC Education Lottery | NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Playing special birthday numbers for the last two decades paid off recently for a Mooresville woman.

Tamara Laughinghouse was on a family trip in Wyoming when she won a $200,000 prize playing Powerball, the North Carolina Education Lottery said.

“I was sitting in my parents’ house having coffee with my dad when he started reading the winning numbers,” Laughinghouse said in a news release. “I asked him to please reread the numbers.”

Laughinghouse quickly recognized the numbers.

“I’ve been playing those same numbers for over 20 years,” Laughinghouse said. “They are the different birthdays in my family.”

Laughinghouse bought her $3 Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the July 17 drawing. Her prize quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier hit.

“I didn’t know how much I won, so my husband got online and said, ‘I think you won $200,000,’” she said in the release. “We all got excited and gave each other hugs.”

Laughinghouse said her great-great-grandfather was from Italy, and she has always dreamed about traveling there.

“I always wanted to go see the area where he was from,” she said. “My husband and I might go now.”

Laughinghouse claimed her prize Thursday in Raleigh and took home $142,501 after the required tax withholdings.

She also plans to save some money and donate some to her old high school to help fund scholarships for students there.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

