PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Matthews street closed due to water main break, police say

Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs can be completed.
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs can be completed.(KPLC (Canva))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A street in Matthews is temporarily closed because of a water main break, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs can be completed.

Drivers should plan on a different route for Friday morning’s commute and allow extra travel time.

In July, South Trade Street between Matthews and Charles streets was closed due to a water main break.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

The suspect in the vehicle refused to pull over and eventually got out of the car with three...
CMPD: Officers chase several people after reports of a stolen vehicle in Northeast Charlotte
Adrienne Simpson and Tyler Terry
Alleged serial killers extradited from South Carolina to face judge for Memphis murder
Justice turned herself in to Kings Mountain Police where she later received a $20,000 secured...
Woman in Kings Mountain charged with sexual assault on minor
Tickets dated for Aug. 3, 2023, will be valid any public operating day through Aug. 31, 2023.
Carowinds closing early due to inclement weather