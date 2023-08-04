Matthews street closed due to water main break, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A street in Matthews is temporarily closed because of a water main break, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs can be completed.

Drivers should plan on a different route for Friday morning’s commute and allow extra travel time.

In July, South Trade Street between Matthews and Charles streets was closed due to a water main break.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.