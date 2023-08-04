PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

GRAPHIC: Convenience store workers caught on video beating man seen trying to take cigarettes

GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a man inside the store.
By KCRA staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KCRA) -  In northern California, two 7-Eleven clerks beat up a man seen trying to steal, and a witness caught it all on camera.

The beating seen in this now-viral video is under investigation by the Stockton Police department.

The clip, more than five minutes long, shows a man emptying shelves of cigarettes  into a trash can and store clerks stepping in as a bystander recorded the tense moments.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Contents of this video may be disturbing for some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Clerks at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, California, were caught on video beating a man inside the store. (Source: KCRA/@YO FOLKERS/CNN)

That 7-Eleven store is on South Center Street in Stockton, about a half-mile away from the business co-owned by the man who took the video, who wanted to be identified as “Deda.”

“And I’m telling him, ‘No, there’s nothing we can do. There’s nothing you can do. Just let him take and just go,’” said Deda. “I’m trying to feel it out. My job is to make it home. … Hopefully everyone learns in this situation to be in a better mindset next time.”

He said he was just stopping by the 7-Eleven for a Red Bull and gas when he saw the masked man go behind the counter.

“Once the guy was done, he tried to bypass the other employee,” Deda said. “The other employee grabs him, and another grabs the stick. And then from there, the fiasco happens.”

In the clip, the man is hit more than two-dozen times.

“Then I had to get really stern with my words. ‘It’s enough,’ so they kind of stopped,” Deda said. “I’m narrating the situation: ‘He doesn’t have a gun. He’s all right. Are you done? Are you done? Are you done? Now it’s time for everyone to go. … He needs to go and you guys need to stop.’”

Stockton police said someone from the business eventually called police. Police said a report was taken and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Deda said he worries the situation would have escalated further had he not been there and said the city and the people in it need to step up and be better than what he saw inside the store.

“We just need to figure out as a community that we have to love each other. We have to do better,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allisha Watts was last seen July 16 in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Animal complaint leads to entry into missing woman Allisha Watts’ home
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Police say this man sexually assaulted a woman in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in south Charlotte, attacker sought
Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Christie Louise Jones to a minimum of 240 months (20 years)...
Richfield woman convicted of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson
Rain chances will start to decrease as we go through the Thursday evening hours.
Rain decreases heading into Friday; typical August weekend ahead

Latest News

Inez Fontaine was last seen in the area of Pence Road on Thursday night.
Officials searching for missing 2-year-old from Charlotte
South Carolina's tax-free weekend runs from Friday to Sunday.
Tax-free weekend begins in South Carolina
A person died after the moped they were driving collided with a SUV on Thursday night in Rowan...
1 dead after moped, SUV collide in Rowan County
Police said the intersection at East John Street and Trade Street will be closed until repairs...
Downtown Matthews intersection closed due to water main break
Firefighters battled a massive house fire on Sherwood Lane in Denver on Thursday night.
Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Lincoln County