Drug charge dismissed against mother of missing Madalina Cojocari

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A felony drug charge has been dropped against the mother of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari.

Diana Cojocari was charged in the spring with felony possession of a controlled substance while at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

According to court officials, white powder testing positive for cocaine- and fentanyl-based substances was found in her shirt pocket during a search March 17. Cojocari claimed she found the bag by the showers.

The felony drug charge was dismissed without leave by the district attorney July 6, according to court documents. WBTV has reached out to the district attorney’s office for more information about the dismissal.

Cojocari and Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested in December and charged with failing to report the now-12-year-old girl’s disappearance.

Madalina was last seen by the public getting off a school bus just before Thanksgiving. She wasn’t reported missing until weeks later.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

