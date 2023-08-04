PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dog spotted running loose on interstate during rush hour

A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia. (WPVI)
By WPVI
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - A dog running along Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill in Philadelphia.

The dog is now at a pet care center and authorities are trying to find its owner.

WPVI’s Chopper 6 showed the dog running along the interstate Friday morning during rush hour.

He was first spotted at about 7:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes before running along I-95, dodging and weaving through traffic.

At one point he crossed the temporary lanes that were constructed after the highway collapsed in June.

At some point during the mile-long chase, the dog was hit by a large truck. He was knocked over, but got up and kept running, appearing to be uninjured by the collision.

Eventually, the dog was cornered by Pennsylvania State Police off the side of the highway.

They took him here to Town and Country Pet Care Center to be looked at.

General manager Angela Carpino said the dog is getting the care it needs, including an examination by a vet and a chance to settle.

“He definitely went through a little bit of trauma,” she said. “You can definitely tell by his body language, the heavy panting, he’s definitely still nervous.”

Now the search is on for the dog’s owner. If no one claims him, she said he’ll go to Bucks County SPCA.

“He had a collar so we’re pretty sure. We did scan him for a microchip, which nothing came up,” Carpino said. “There’s a few things that we have to do to identify that it is your dog because a lot of people see the dog and they’re like ‘Oh, that’s my dog.’ But you do have to prove it.”

If you are the dog’s owner or you know who it belongs to, please contact the Pet Care Center at 215-770-2788.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

