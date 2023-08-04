CMPD: Officers chase several people after reports of a stolen vehicle in Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has been apprehended tonight after stealing a vehicle which led to an on foot pursuit with police.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were alerted about a stolen vehicle in northeast Charlotte.

The suspect in the vehicle refused to pull over and eventually got out of the car with three other suspects and fled on foot.

During the foot chase, officers heard a gunshot near a creek in the area and noticed a juvenile with an accidental gunshot.

Officers helped the suspect and recovered the firearm shortly after administering aid. Medic took the juvenile to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers and K-9 units also discovered a second victim with two additional firearms.

WBTV will have more information on the incident as soon as information becomes available.

