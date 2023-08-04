PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Officers chase several people after reports of a stolen vehicle in Northeast Charlotte

The suspect in the vehicle refused to pull over and eventually got out of the car with three other suspects and fled on foot.
The suspect in the vehicle refused to pull over and eventually got out of the car with three...
The suspect in the vehicle refused to pull over and eventually got out of the car with three other suspects and fled on foot.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has been apprehended tonight after stealing a vehicle which led to an on foot pursuit with police.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were alerted about a stolen vehicle in northeast Charlotte.

The suspect in the vehicle refused to pull over and eventually got out of the car with three other suspects and fled on foot.

During the foot chase, officers heard a gunshot near a creek in the area and noticed a juvenile with an accidental gunshot.

Officers helped the suspect and recovered the firearm shortly after administering aid. Medic took the juvenile to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers and K-9 units also discovered a second victim with two additional firearms.

WBTV will have more information on the incident as soon as information becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies provided this picture of what they say was seized during a traffic stop last week.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, arrests, interesting take on car insurance
Beyoncé's lone tour stop in the Carolinas is causing a "ripple effect" in scheduling at Bank of...
Panthers, Charlotte FC impacted by ‘ripple effect’ of Beyoncé concert at BOA Stadium
Autumn Williams, 16, said the situation surrounding her hairstyle left her feeling embarrassed.
Teen sent home from Harrisburg Chick-fil-A job over ‘unnatural’ hair color
Crews returned to Lake Norman Wednesday morning to resume their search for a missing swimmer.
Body of missing swimmer in Lake Norman found, police say
Former Mooresville police officer Matthew Beebe was arrested Wednesday morning.
Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Adrienne Simpson and Tyler Terry
Alleged serial killers extradited from South Carolina to face judge for Memphis murder
Justice turned herself in to Kings Mountain Police where she later received a $20,000 secured...
Woman in Kings Mountain charged with sexual assault on minor
Tickets dated for Aug. 3, 2023, will be valid any public operating day through Aug. 31, 2023.
Carowinds closing early due to inclement weather
Theresa took this photo showing the different pills in her prescription bottle.
Medication mix-up: Mooresville woman’s pills mixed with another prescription