CMPD: Bullet shell casing found where Allisha Watts was last seen

The casing was found July 20, one day after Watts was reported missing,
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bullet shell casing was found in front of the home where Allisha Watts was last seen, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The casing was found July 20, one day after Watts was reported missing, police said.

The home on Pamela Lorraine Drive is owned by James Dunmore, Watts’ boyfriend.

An animal complaint from Watts’ father led officers to enter her Moore County home, according to law enforcement.

Foxfire Village Police said they initially got a request to check on Watts’ dog because of the father’s fear the animal had been left in her home alone for several days.

Officers forcibly entered the Foxtail Lane home July 19, according to a report from the Foxfire Village Police Department. Once inside, police secured the dog, the chief said.

The next day, the department was contacted by CMPD and made aware of Watts’ status as a missing person, according to Foxfire Village Police Chief Chad Shue. He added they advised CMPD that she was not at her home.

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of Dunmore, according to a search warrant.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Dunmore, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with CMPD. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

This is a developing story. Please return to WBTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

